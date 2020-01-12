Browns Hire Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski as New Head Coach
By William Pitts | Jan 12 2020
In a surprise move, the Cleveland Browns have chosen Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their tenth head coach since 1999. The first news of the hire came from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
This marks the final NFL coaching vacancy to be filled, concluding a two-week-long search for the Browns that began with the firing of head coach Freddie Kitchens after the conclusion of a disappointing 6-10 season. Stefanski appears to have been chosen ahead of two other big-name candidates: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
It marks redemption for Stefanski, who narrowly fell short of the position last year. Browns management instead offered it to Kitchens, who won out by a 4-2 vote.
With the Vikings' season now over, Stefanski's schedule was clear. He helped engineer a dangerous run game with Dalvin Cook at his disposal, and will now be tasked with putting together an offensive gameplan with pieces like Nick Chubb, Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., and Jarvis Landry.