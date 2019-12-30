Browns Firing Freddie Kitchens After One Season
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 29 2019
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly firing head coach Freddie Kitchens after just one season in charge.
The Browns finished 6-10 this season despite huge preseason expectations. Baker Mayfield seemed to regress, and the big offseason addition of Odell Beckham Jr. didn't go well. The season ended with a 33-23 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals.
Cleveland will now head into the offseason looking for a new head coach but needs to re-examine itself from top to bottom. The Browns have talent and the player they made their franchise quarterback but, if anything, got worse with those talent acquisitions last season.