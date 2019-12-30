The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Browns Firing Freddie Kitchens After One Season

By Ryan Phillips | Dec 29 2019

Freddie Kitchens coaches the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly firing head coach Freddie Kitchens after just one season in charge.

The Browns finished 6-10 this season despite huge preseason expectations. Baker Mayfield seemed to regress, and the big offseason addition of Odell Beckham Jr. didn't go well. The season ended with a 33-23 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland will now head into the offseason looking for a new head coach but needs to re-examine itself from top to bottom. The Browns have talent and the player they made their franchise quarterback but, if anything, got worse with those talent acquisitions last season.