Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Caught Adjusting Himself During NFL Draft
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 24 2020
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is obviously not used to working from home. As Trey Wingo pointed out, he is not using an office chair during the draft. Facing that kind of adversity, Stefanski is understandably uncomfortable. That's why he was caught adjusting things before the Browns made their third round pick.
Poor guy. He's just a dude in sensible shorts, unable to swivel under his desk while everything he does could possibly be broadcast on national television. He rolled the dice and it didn't work out. Expect him to be wearing team issued sweats if the NFL insists on war room cameras during the 2021 draft.