The Cleveland Browns Still Have No Plan
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 27 2020
The Cleveland Browns hired Andrew Berry as their new general manager. A few weeks after they hired 37 year-old coach Kevin Stefanski, they made Berry, 32, the youngest general manager in the NFL. They are both already in trouble.
Berry must have made quite an impression on the Browns when he was with the team from 2016 to 2018 as vice president of player personnel. How else would you explain the team bringing back anyone involved in the two worst seasons in franchise history way back in the Hue Jackson era? But that's not where his trouble lies. Via ESPN:
Berry, chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta and new head coach Kevin Stefanski are all expected to report to Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam as equals. Berry (Harvard), DePodesta (Harvard) and Stefanski (Penn) are all Ivy League alums.
It's hard to say which of these three is most screwed. What happens if these they don't see eye-to-eye on something? There appears to be no chain of command and they all have direct lines to the owners. How will this three-headed monster approach the draft? Decide who to sign or cut or start or sit? This seems like a recipe for disaster, as I'm sure all three have their own vision for how to turn around the Cleveland Browns.