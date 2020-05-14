Kevin Durant's Possible Return Has People Betting on the Nets to Win the 2020 NBA Title
By Stephen Douglas | May 14 2020
When the NBA suspended its season two months ago, the Brooklyn Nets were 30-34, in seventh place in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. It's unclear if or when the season will resume, but that sub-.500 team is currently the second-most wagered on team in the league to win the NBA championship, according to Chris Sheridan at The Lines.
If the season does resume in stadiums, at Disney World or somewhere in Las Vegas, fans are obviously betting on the return of Kevin Durant. Earlier this week Durant said he would return "when it's time." That is vague enough to keep people thinking he will return when the rest of the league does. He was practicing when teams shut their facilities in March.
It's also unclear when Kyrie Irving will return. He had shoulder surgery in early March and was considered done for the season. Who knows if that would remain true should the season stretch into the summer.
If Durant and Irving are healthy, the Nets could be dangerous. That - along with the juicy odds - are why people are betting on them. Before you rush to your online sports book to place your own wager, just remember that they'll be rusty and still haven't played a single regular season together.