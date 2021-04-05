Brooks Koepka Trolls Skeptics Over His Knee Injury as He Preps for the Masters
Brooks Koepka plans to play at the Masters this week less than a month after undergoing surgery on his right knee. When he initially suffered the injury, reports suggested he'd be out six to eight months. Koepka is defying those expectations and letting everyone know about it on Twitter.
Koepka posted the following to his account on Sunday:
Late Sunday afternoon, Koepka was at Augusta playing a four-hole loop with caddie Ricky Elliott. Just four days from the start of the Masters, he's prepping to play. That's less than a month after having surgery on his right knee. It was an injury so severe that it forced Koepka to pull out of the 2021 Players Championship in early March. He hasn't played on tour since.
In the interim he had surgery, has been rehabbing and got engaged to long-time girlfriend Jena Sims.
If Koepka is healthy enough, he'd have to be considered among the favorites at the Masters. The four-time major winner has never won at Augusta, and it's one of the two he needs to notch a career Grand Slam. He finished second to Tiger Woods in 2019, ending up one shot back of the lead. The Masters and the Open Championship have both eluded Koepka thus far, but the 30-year-old has plenty of time to secure both titles if he stays healthy.