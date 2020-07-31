Brooks Koepka Trolls Bryson DeChambeau Over Fire Ants Incident
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 31 2020
Brooks Koepka loves few things more than trolling Bryson DeChambeau. It's been a passion of his for at least a few months. He did it again on Friday, mocking DeChambeau's run-in with a rules official over some fire ants on Thursday.
During the opening round of the WGC-FedEx Invitational in Memphis, DeChambeau demanded a drop from an official because he claimed there were fire ants near his ball. The official turned down the request and the entire incident was strange from start to finish.
On Friday, as Koepka prepared for a shot from the rough he told his caddie, "There's an ant." After a beat he said, "Just kidding." The broadcasters appreciated the humor:
Koepka trolled DeChambeau a few weeks ago on Twitter after the latter had a run-in with a cameraman. In the process he may have implied that DeChambeau's newfound bulk might be chemically-enhanced:
The two have been after each other for a while. In January, DeChambeau mocked Koepka's lack of abs in the ESPN Body Issue and Koepka responded:
Pretty sure this feud isn't going to end any time soon.