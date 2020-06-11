It Took Exactly One Shot For Jim Nantz to Apologize For Players Using the F-Word
By Kyle Koster | Jun 11 2020
Golf is back. There are no fans. We can hear the players. It's a brand-new world. Our first step onto new terrain was a doozy.
After setting the stage for opening round action at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jim Nantz threw it out to the course were Jon Rahm was attempting some short-game work. And succeeding at it.
Relative quiet allowed viewers at home to hear what players tell each other at a time like this. Apparently, they work blue.
Pretty incredible that this happened on the first moment of action after a long layoff. On the bright side, they got the inevitable language out of the way early.
Nantz, always a pro, moved on quickly and efficiently. You can't teach that type of presence.