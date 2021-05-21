The Big Lead
Latest Golf Leads

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy Achieve Peak Synchronicity

Kyle Koster
May 21, 2021, 8:41 AM EDT
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
facebooktwitter

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy played two very different rounds of golf Thursday at the PGA Championship. The former muscled his way to a nice three-under 69 while the former struggled to keep things on the rails and departed with a three-over 75. The playing partners did, however, get a chance to showcase their very similar mannerisms while lining up putts — strutting around the short grass with the exactly same gait and swagger. Like, the exact same.

This is a great bit. One could see it translating perfectly to the bar.

Are you two brothers? No .... Yes! Exaggerated high-five to tepid laughter.

It must be fun to have this level of confidence out on the course. Most of the time out there is spent pleading with a higher power or being deeply ashamed people can see me try to hit a 3-iron.

Related Articles

facebooktwitter