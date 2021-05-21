Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy Achieve Peak Synchronicity
Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy played two very different rounds of golf Thursday at the PGA Championship. The former muscled his way to a nice three-under 69 while the former struggled to keep things on the rails and departed with a three-over 75. The playing partners did, however, get a chance to showcase their very similar mannerisms while lining up putts — strutting around the short grass with the exactly same gait and swagger. Like, the exact same.
This is a great bit. One could see it translating perfectly to the bar.
Are you two brothers? No .... Yes! Exaggerated high-five to tepid laughter.
It must be fun to have this level of confidence out on the course. Most of the time out there is spent pleading with a higher power or being deeply ashamed people can see me try to hit a 3-iron.