Brooks Koepka Says Jon Rahm Used the Bathroom Seven Times During Final Round of The Masters
Brooks Koepka shot a 3-over 75 in the final round of The Masters on Sunday afternoon. Koepka finished tied for second with fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson, four strokes behind Jon Rahm. After the round Koepka complained about the pace of play, stopping short of blaming it for his round or naming any names. Via Golf Digest:
"The group in front of us was brutally slow," Koepka said. "Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting."
This is funny for a couple reasons. First, if Rahm had time for all those bathroom breaks, it's completely uneccessary to mention them. Guy was staying hydrated on the course. We've all been there. And it certainly worked out for him. So let's not discuss bathroom habits with the media.
Second, the blame apparently falls on Patrick Cantlay who also shot +3 on Sunday.
Viktor Hovland apparently showed his frustration at least once by not waiting around for Cantlay as he could be seen taking his third shot on the 13th hole while his playing partner was still making his way up the fairway.
Let's keep it moving ,fellas. Some people have to use the bathroom.