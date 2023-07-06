Brooks Koepka Rips LIV Teammate Matthew Wolff
Brooks Koepka rarely holds back when he has strong feelings on something. This week, he took aim on LIV Golf teammate Matthew Wolff and let loose. He accused Wolff of quitting on the course and said he had, "basically given up on him."
Wolf joined LIV last year and plays for the team captained by Koepka, Smash. In his last five events, Wolff has finished outside the top 30 in 48-man fields. That number includes a withdrawal.
Koepka lit Wolff up when talking to Sports Illustrated:
“I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that’s not competing. I’m not a big fan of that. You don’t work hard. It’s very tough. It’s very tough to have even like a team dynamic when you’ve got one guy that won’t work, one guy is not going to give any effort, he’s going to quit on the course, break clubs, gets down, bad body language, it’s very tough."
He then said, "I've basically given up on him. A lot of talent, but I mean the talent's wasted.
That is some seriously strong criticism leveled at the 24-year-old.
Wolff showed promise when he turned pro in 2019, as he won the third PGA event he participated in. That victory at the 3M Open created a lot of buzz around him. He finished T4 at the 2020 PGA Championship and was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open. He hasn't reached those heights since. He's earned three top-10s since joining LIV but hasn't found consistent success.
If anyone can criticize a fellow golfer's play, it's Koepka. He's a former No.1 and has five majors to his name. Maybe his comments will wake Wolff up.