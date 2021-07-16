Brooks Koepka Was Going to Get This Driver Joke Off No Matter What
Bryson DeChambeau had a rough day at The Open Championship with both his driver and his driver company on Thursday, leading to a rare apology to the makers of such a fine product. A decent second round put him right in the shakiest part of the cut line as we head into the weekend at Royal St. George's. Brooks Koepka, his biggest public rival, has had a much better go of it, riding a four-under round today to go -5 for the tournament and very much alive for the title.
After his round, Koepka was diligent in his important work of landing a zinger at DeChambeau's expense. First, he made sure to profess his love for his driver during a Golf Channel interview while stymying his laughter like a particularly silly Saturday Night Live sketch.
Then, for those who missed the appearance, Koepka approached the joke from a different angle on Twitter.
One thing to understand about world-class athletes is their determination and perseverance. There was is no stopping a focused Brooks when he has one ready to go in the chamber.