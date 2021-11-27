Roundup: Brooks Koepka Beats Bryson DeChambeau; Stephen Sondheim Dies at 91; Duke Beats Gonzaga
Omicron listed as "a variant of concern" ... U.S. restricts travel from eight countries ... Stephen Sondheim died at 91 ... Dow plummets 900 points on COVID variant fears ... Psychedelic retreats are becoming more popular ... A look at where U.S. workers are quitting jobs at record rates ... A review of "The Hot Zone: Anthrax" ... Peter Jackson had to convince Paul and Ringer to let him make "The Beatles: Get Back" ... Brooks Koepka beat Bryson DeChambeau in "The Match" ... Ja Morant injured his knee ... LeBron James fined for obscene gesture ... LSU fans think Lincoln Riley will be new head coach ... Tre'Davious White tore his ACL ... TCU is hiring Sonny Dykes ... Starling Marte to sign with the Mets ... Duke beat Gonzaga in an epic battle ... Cincinnati finishes regular season undefeated ...
Rob Lowe faced down the Hot Ones gauntlet this week:
N.C. State scored two touchdowns in 26 seconds late to beat North Carolina:
Another scene from The Beatles: Get Back:
America -- "Horse with No Name"