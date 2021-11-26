Brooks Koepka Quickly Got Annoyed With Bryson DeChambeau During 'The Match'
Everyone watching the Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau edition of "The Match" knew at some point DeChambeau would do something to annoy Koepka and reignite their feud. It barely took any time at all.
While DeChambeau lined up a shot at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, he said spectators far down the course might be in range of his drive and he could have to yell "fore." That elicited an epic eye roll from Koepka.
Watch:
Some other looks at it:
Max Homa chimed in with a great idea:
Koepka had the early lead of 3 up through six holes, and the meme of the day so far has been attributed to him. Big wins all around for Brooksie.