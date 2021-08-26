Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau Agree to Halt Feud For Ryder Cup
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau's feud has reached legendary status as the two have continued to take shots at each other for more than a year. At this point, it's the most interesting storyline in golf. Well, apparently, the Itchy and Scratchy of the links have agreed to put their differences aside for the good of the United States.
U.S. Ryder Cup team captain Steve Sticker claims to have spoken to both Koepka and DeChambeau individually, and the two have agreed to put the feud to rest through U.S.'s battle with Europe at Whistling Straits next month. Both players assured Stricker the team and the country come first above their petty sniping.
On Thursday, Koepka acknowledged he had talked to Stricker and agreed to put things aside for the week of the tournament, and that it wasn't a big deal for him to do so. In reality, we haven't heard much from this feud in a few months after it boiled over during the PGA Championship at Kiawah in May.
As a huge Ryder Cup fan, I do hope these two can squash this for a week and help the U.S. regain the trophy. During the last edition in 2018, the Americans were shellacked 17.5 to 10.5 after a dominant win in 2016 (17-11).
But let me be clear: after the Ryder Cup I hope they go back to hating each other. Their feud is incredibly fun and it provides great content. Golf needs rivalries to spice things up and having two of the best players on tour genuinely dislike one another is gold.