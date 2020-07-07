The Brooklyn Nets Are Sending a Hilariously Weak Roster to Orlando
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 07 2020
The Brooklyn Nets are about to head into the NBA's Orlando bubble for the league's restart and it's safe to say they're a bit shorthanded. In fact, the roster they're sending is hilariously undermanned.
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are obviously out as they recover from injuries, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince both tested positive for coronavirus and won't be playing, while DeAndre Jordan and Wilson Chandler have have opted out of playing. So yeah, the roster is a bit thin.
Here's the list of players going:
So basically it's Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen against the world, with Garrett Temple helping out. Good luck, guys!
The scary part is the Nets are currently in the seventh playoff spot in the East and are almost certain to make the postseason. With a threadbare roster like that things could get ugly the more games the team plays.
The Nets will almost certainly fall into the eighth spot and face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. That would be fantastic television for all the wrong reasons.