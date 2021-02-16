VIDEO: Brooke Baldwin Announces She's Leaving CNN in April
By Kyle Koster | Feb 16, 2021, 3:39 PM EST
Brooke Baldwin, who hosts the 3 p.m. hour of CNN Newsroom, announced on-air Tuesday afternoon that she is leaving the network in mid-April. Baldwin, who joined CNN in 2008, summarized her 12-plus years with the company during her update, speaking candidly and proudly of the things she and her colleagues accomplished during that time.
“The next chapter of my life will be focused on what I love the most about my work: amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans,” she said.
Baldwin's first book, Huddle, which she's been working on for two years, comes out on April 6.
As for what comes next professionally, that's undetermined. Baldwin revealed there's nothing to announce at this point.
"I don't have a job I'm jumping right into," she said. "And yes, yes, I'm feeling very vulnerable."