Brook Lopez Slapped the Brooklyn Nets Logo After the Bucks Win
Kyrie Irving changed the way we will look at the center court logo forever bystepping on Boston's beloved cartoon lephrechaun following the Brooklyn Nets game 4 victory in round one. These are sacred symbols that must be respected. So it was a great shock when Brook Lopez slapped the Brooklyn Nets' B following the Milwaukee Bucks game 7 victory inside the Barlcays Center.
The fact that Irving and his teammates did not immediately confront Lopez will certainly be seen as a red flag and lack of organizational pride.
Sounds silly, doesn't it?
On a serious note, did you know that Brook Lopez is the all-time leading scorer in Nets history? He finished his time with the New Jersey / Brooklyn franchise with 10,444 points, four more than Buck Williams. That record may hold up, right? Lopez average 18.6 points per game for nine seaons with the Nets. In the current NBA what are the odds anyone stays in Brooklyn long enough to break that record? And if they do, can you imagine them coming back and slapping their beloved logo? I shudder to think!