Bronny James Plays Good Defense, Ends Up on TikTok Anyway
Bronny James, along with Bryce James, and eventually Zhuri James, have very big shoes to fill. They're all growing up in the shadow of LeBron James who is one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. While that means never missing a Taco Tuesday, it also means everything they do on a basketball court is going to face great scrutiny. Bronny, as the oldest, is really under the microscope as he approaches his senior year of high school.
Bronny and Bryce were both on the floor yesterday as California Basketball Club took on UK Hoopsfix Elite in London with LeBron in attendance. Bronny had 11 points and six rebounds in the win, but he also briefly lost his balance while playing defense and ended up on a TikTok with the dreaded eyes emoji.
What's your favorite part? Where the offensive player didn't get called for a blatant carry or when Bronny popped right back up and stayed in front of the kid? That's solid defense.
If that's the low bar for roasting Bronny James then it's going to be quite a season to 👀 .