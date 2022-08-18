Bronny James' Chasedown Block Looked Just Like LeBron's Favorite Defensive Play
Another day another Bronny James highlight from across the pond. During the California Basketball Club's final game of the Axe Euro Tour against Italy's Stella Azzurra Bronny had a chasedown block that looked a lot like his father's signature defensive move.
Not to oversell this, but it was every bit as impressive - and maybe more important - than LeBron's chasedown block of Andre Iguodala in the 2016 NBA Finals.
In the words of Pam Beesly, "They're the same picture."
See? This is exactly what Skip Bayless was talking about. Bronny is the future of this business. By that age LeBron James had probably never even played in London.