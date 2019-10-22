Broncos Trade Emmanuel Sanders to 49ers By Liam McKeone | Oct 22 2019 Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have been near the top of everyone's list of disappointing teams. They've finally decided to punt on the season after dropping a winnable game against the MVP-less Chiefs on Thursday night, and have traded wideout Emmanuel Sanders and a fifth-round-pick to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-and-fourth round pick.

This is a big trade for the Niners. They're undefeated, but haven't played an elite opponent yet and were clearly lacking at wide receiver. Marquise Goodwin is a solid player, but Sanders is more versatile and should thrive in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

The Broncos, meanwhile, recoup some solid value for the veteran. This may only be the first domino to fall out in Denver.