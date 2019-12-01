Brandon McManus Melts Down on Sideline After Vic Fangio Refuses to Kick 65-Yard Field Goal By Bobby Burack | Dec 01 2019 Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos | Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Decision-makers can be a pain. Just ask Brandon McManus, who has a coach in Vic Fangio who wouldn't even let him kick a 65-yard field goal. McManus rightfully threw a fit at the unjustifiable decision.

Brandon McManus FURIOUS that Vic Fangio won’t let him kick a long field goal. Then the Broncos draw a delay of game penalty after leaving the offense out pic.twitter.com/lhs7G9BkYu — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 1, 2019

You don't see kickers show that type of emotion on the field often. Thus this was refreshing. This is the type of self-confidence you like to see in a football player. No, not just in linebackers. It's also nice seeing coaches getting put in their place by players that are not diva wide receivers.

Kickers win Super Bowls, after all.

I must say, however, if McManus misses a 65-yard field goal in practice, he should reach out to everyone who posted this clip and beg them to erase it from the web.