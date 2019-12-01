Brandon McManus Melts Down on Sideline After Vic Fangio Refuses to Kick 65-Yard Field Goal
By Bobby Burack | Dec 01 2019
Decision-makers can be a pain. Just ask Brandon McManus, who has a coach in Vic Fangio who wouldn't even let him kick a 65-yard field goal. McManus rightfully threw a fit at the unjustifiable decision.
You don't see kickers show that type of emotion on the field often. Thus this was refreshing. This is the type of self-confidence you like to see in a football player. No, not just in linebackers. It's also nice seeing coaches getting put in their place by players that are not diva wide receivers.
Kickers win Super Bowls, after all.
I must say, however, if McManus misses a 65-yard field goal in practice, he should reach out to everyone who posted this clip and beg them to erase it from the web.