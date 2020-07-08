Brodie Van Wagenen Exuding Powerful Energy With Social Distance Warning Sash
By Liam McKeone | Jul 08 2020
After several rather severe missteps earlier in the week, it seems "summer training" is up and running for most, if not all, MLB teams. The New York Mets are among those teams, taking Citi Field in Queens for the first time since last fall.
General manager Brodie Van Wagener was there today, and wearing a Boy Scouts-style sash with a few pins on it. They say "Can't touch this" and "If you can read this, you're too close."
Missed opportunity by Van Wagener here to have the pin say "If you're reading this, you're too close." A Drake pin would really help him connect with young star Pete Alonso (who, lest we forget, loves his swear words), or so I'd imagine.
Pretty funny stuff. Hopefully he comes decked out in a full Hazmat suit or something tomorrow. As long as you're actually adhering to the protocols, it's okay to have a little fun with it.