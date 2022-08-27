Brock Huard Very Doubtful of Scott Frost's Surprise Onside Kick
Nebraska is taking on Northwestern in Dublin today in front of a crowd of very happy fans. Contrary to usual contests between the two, the game was high-scoring in the first half and featured nearly 500 yards of passing from the starting QBs. The Cornhuskers took an early lead before the Wildcats surged back.
In the third quarter, it was Nebraska's turn as they scored a TD off the back of a wild play from Casey Thompson. Northwestern then fumbled on their next possession, allowing the Cornhuskers to march quickly down the field and score again to make it 28-17. For reasons unknown, Nebraska head coach Scott Foster thought it was the perfect time to call a surprise onside kick. It failed, and Brock Huard (on the call with Jason Benetti for Fox) did not agree with the decision.
That's the sound you make when you're about to pull your hair out in exasperation but limit your complaints/criticism to something resembling a groan to be polite.
Huard, and every other armchair coach who couldn't believe Frost did that, was proven right very quickly. Northwestern scored in less than two minutes after getting the ball on Nebraska's side of the field to make it a one-score game again. Rarely do the consequences of actions raise its ugly head so quickly.