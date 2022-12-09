Roundup: Brittney Griner Released; Baker Mayfield Has a Moment; The Commanders Leaked Jon Gruden's Emails
Desmond Ridder is now the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons ... Andrew Luck on why he stepped away ... Mike Leach doesn't seem very fun to play for ... Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap with Viktor Bout ... Ukrainians persist without water, electricity ... SEC asks public companies to detail crypto exposure ... Boy killed in the '50s finally ID'd ... House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage ... House also passed a defense bill scrapping Covid vaccine mandate ... Stocks were up on Thursday, ending losing streak ... James Gunn discusses his plan to fix DC Universe ... Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes ... Caleb Williams nabs a number of college football awards ... The Commanders leaked Jon Gruden's emails ... The latest MLB rumors ... Baker Mayfield led the Rams to a win ...
Kate Hudson braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Martin Short and Steve Martin's SNL promos are fantastic.
Meghann Fahy and Aubrey Plaza got lost on a hike while filming The White Lotus.
The Weeknd -- "Save Your Tears"