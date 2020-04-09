Brian Windhorst Says He Was 'Scolded' By NBA Over Pessimistic Reports
By Liam McKeone | Apr 09 2020
Whether we like it or not, the return of sports will be a while coming. ESPN's Brian Windhorst gave voice to the less happy thoughts in everyone's head early this week as he reported the league was growing more pessimistic about a potential return later in the summer. Given we're still in the stage of each week bringing worse news than the last, it didn't surprise anyone this was the case, but it still wasn't exactly a boost in morale.
The NBA and NBPA apparently weren't big fans of the way Windhorst chose his words. On ESPN's The Hoop Collective podcast, he said he was "scolded" by the league and the Players Association for his pessimistic outlook on the situation. From the 29:00 mark of the pod:
"I've swing from optimism to pessimism, and I've been scolded by both the league office and the union for being pessimistic. Scolded!... Sometimes you do things and the league is like, 'You know what, we really appreciated that, that was great', and sometimes you ruin their day. That's just how it goes."- Brian Windhorst
In summary, the league basically got mad at Windhorst for being a Negative Nancy in a time where it's very difficult to be anything other than one. It is understandable that they'd prefer Windhorst be a champion of optimism rather than the alternative as one of their most recognized insiders, but nonetheless. From where I'm sitting, Windhorst was just calling it as he saw it, and what he saw wasn't sunshine and rainbows.
If anything, this is an interesting look into the dynamic between the league and their reporters. But the league better be ready for more pessimism surrounding NBA discussions until the circumstances improve.