Brian Windhorst on Pessimism Surrounding NBA Return: 'It's Really Depressing'
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 06 2020
Brian Windhorst appeared on Get Up this morning and told Mike Greenberg that "pessimism is really growing" in NBA circles. Windhorst revealed owners are hopeful that they can resume the season, but are currently negotiating as if the season will be canceled.
The owners are trying to figure out how to "shelter loses of a lost season." Windhorst described the talks as "really depressing." He also stressed the fact that testing was the most important thing whenever the NBA - or any league - returns. Without widely available testing for the population at large, no league will be able to justify using them on athletes so they can play games.
At least one would think.