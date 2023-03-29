Brian Windhorst Says LeBron, Steph and Kevin Durant 'Smell Something'
You smell that? It's weakness and it's a pungent scent that the truly great players can pick up from miles away. According to Brian Windhorst, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors all smell it and see an opportunity to make it to the NBA Finals.
"They smell weakness in the Western Conference. Don't confuse all that stuff together for strength. It is a weak conference. Now I'm saying that here in March. If we get to May and Jokic and the Nuggets and Ja and the Grizzlies are standing there in the Conference Finals, they can give the middle finger to all the teams who feel that way. But right now those teams smell weakness. Durant's coming back. LeBron's coming back. LeBron's coming back on a bad foot because he smells weakness."
Good stuff. Too bad the Get Up crew didn't focus on Windy during this segment because it looked like there were some meme-worthy hand movements going on there. Nothing that rivals the original fingers, but there was some animated pointing there that America missed out on. Come on, ESPN. Let Windy cook.
Oh yeah, the West is wide open or something.