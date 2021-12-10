Brian Williams Signs Off From MSNBC, Offers a Somewhat Dire Warning
Brian Williams closed his 11th Hour program and his extended time with NBC News on Thursday night. It's the end of a three-decade run that saw him rise to the highest of posts, hit controversy, and attempt to rebuild his reputation. The veteran newsman offered a somewhat concerning warning during his sign-off:
“The truth is I am not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” Williams said. “I believe in this place and in my love of country I yield to no one. But the darkness on the edge of town has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods. It is now at the local bar and the bowling alley, at the school board and the grocery store. And it must be acknowledged and answered for.”
Grown men and women, who swore an oath to our Constitution, elected by their constituents, possessing the kind of college degrees I could only dream of, have decided to join the mob and become something they are not, while hoping we somehow forget who they were. They’ve decided to burn it all down with us inside.”
Other than that, everything is fine.
Williams' departure is yet another blow to MSNBC, which will also see Rachel Maddow broadcasting less frequently as part of her massive new deal. Rotating hosts will be employed in the 11 p.m. ET window in hopes of finding a permanent replacement.