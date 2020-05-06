Brian Westbrook's Son Wandered Into 'First Things First', Was Adorable
By Kyle Koster | May 06 2020
Remote in-home studios have forced pundits to confront the inevitability of life intervening in their live shots. Anyone who has children knows they are most active and unpredictable as soon as the red light goes on and they've been instructed to do literally anything except bother Mommy or Daddy.
So youngsters appearing on television unannounced is losing its novelty and its stigma. On First Things First this morning, Brian Westbrook put on a master class in dealing with the interruption after his phone-toting son materialized. Just as in improv, you must say yes, and.
If I had a complaint, it's that the young fella didn't get to weigh in on Carson Wentz's supporting cast. Would have been good.