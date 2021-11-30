Brian Kelly's Meeting With Notre Dame Players Lasted Less Than Two Minutes
News that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame to take the LSU job broke Monday evening before Kelly had the chance to address his team. Instead, he did that Tuesday morning at a 7 a.m. meeting in South Bend. Reports suggest that Kelly's address to the team lasted less than two minutes, then he just up and left without taking questions from his players.
That's a rough look for Kelly.
I'm not sure what the best way to handle a situation like this is. It's not Kelly's fault that reporters broke the news he was headed to LSU before he could formally address his players. I can't blame him for leaving Notre Dame for an enormous opportunity (and an insane amount of money) in Baton Rouge. That said, only addressing the team briefly and not sticking around to talk to his players, wish them well or say goodbye individually seems pretty harsh.
I don't know if there's a way to handle this sort of thing correctly. College football is all about recruiting these days and Kelly needs to get to LSU as soon as possible to get to work. He can't just stick around Notre Dame indefinitely. But this all seems a bit abrupt.