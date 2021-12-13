Brian Kelly's Shows Off Awful Dance Moves With Walker Howard
Brian Kelly has been a little different since taking the LSU job. As we all saw, he unleashed a terrible southern accent when addressing the crowd at a basketball game and now he's shown off some dance moves on social media. Let's just say it's getting a bit awkward in Baton Rouge.
Five-star quarterback and LSU commit Walker Howard visited with Kelly on campus this weekend. It appears Kelly solidified the Lafayette, LA product's pledge. The two even shot a video together on Twitter and Kelly danced. Prepare yourself for what's coming, because it's ... yeah.
Check it out:
Howard is just starting there tossing a ball up and for some reason Kelly felt the need to dance. No one else was dancing. Just Kelly. Which is ... weird.
Kelly has been thoroughly entertaining since arriving at LSU. The best part is that it's completely unintentional.