Brian Kelly Makes the Same Face in Every Picture and It's Really Creepy
Brian Kelly has made a lot of news since ditching Notre Dame for LSU in late November of last year. He's displayed a terrible southern accent, denied doing so, danced awkwardly with recruits and now his smile is getting a lot of attention. This week we discovered that Kelly's face is exactly the same in every picture. And it's creepy as hell.
LSU football's Twitter account posted a video of Kelly taking pictures with all 109 players on the roster. Followers noticed a creepy pattern.
Check it out:
The Athletic's Ari Wasserman saw it too:
Timothy Burke made it even easier to see:
I mean, yeah, that's creepy as hell. He looks like a cardboard cutout.
Over the last year we've learned that while Kelly is a really good college football coach, he's a supremely weird guy.