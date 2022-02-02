Recruit Brian Kelly Famously Danced With Picked Alabama Over LSU
Brian Kelly has been giving us plenty of fodder since he bolted Notre Dame for LSU a few weeks ago. First there was his mysterious Southern accent -- and his assertion that people from his native Boston didn't have strong accents -- and then there was his dancing with recruits. That dancing is the point of this post, as it clearly didn't sway tight end Danny Lewis into picking the Tigers.
Here's some seriously cringe-y video of Kelly and Lewis dancing together during a video shoot at LSU over the weekend.
That video garnered more than 8 million views because, you know, the Internet and all. Lewis is from New Iberia, Louisiana and a three-star tight end according to 247Sports. He seemed like an absolute lock for the Tigers, right? Well, about that.
On Wednesday, Lewis committed to Alabama over LSU.
Boy, that's embarrassing.