Brian Kelly Accent Saga Takes Another Weird Turn
Brian Kelly's short time at LSU has been highly-entertaining so far. First, he tried to break out a Southern accent during his first time addressing the LSU faithful, then we got to see his dance moves. Now, we've got yet another bizarre turn.
On Tuesday night, Kelly was in attendance as the Tigers took on Kansas City in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. During a pretty standard "new coach visits the broadcast booth" interview, he made a crazy claim about accents. In an attempt to save himself from the embarrassment of the Southern accent flap, he got defensive. Kelly said that people from his native Boston, "don't have strong accents."
Yeah. That's a thing Brian Kelly said on national television.
Check it out:
Has Kelly every watched, I don't know, any moving about the Irish mob, bank robbers or janitors at Harvard? Seriously, that is one of the most ridiculous statements ever uttered during a sporting event.
Brian, I mean, watch this:
Or this:
Or even this:
Man, Kelly's time at LSU is proving to be an entertainment gold mine.