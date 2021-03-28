Brian Anderson Compared Buddy Boeheim to Hakeem Olajuwon
Brian Anderson called the Sweet 16 game between the Syracuse Orange and Houston Cougars. Buddy Boehiem scored Syracuse's first basket of the game after a nice fake and spin. Anderson compared the move to Hakeem Olajuwon. Here's the move.
To compare that to a Dreamshake might be a bit too much, but that's the way the "Buddy Buckets" hype train has been flying around over the last week. The Syracuse coach's son was good during the first weekend of the tournament. Still, the Hakeem Olajuson comparison is probably as far as we can go with this.
Boeheim had averaged 27.5 points a game through Syracuse's first two tournament games, making 13 of 23 three point attempts. Meanwhile, Olajuwon only made 25 of 124 three pointers in his NBA career, so who is actually the better player?