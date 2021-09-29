Devin Williams Joins the Dumb Injury Hall of Fame
Devin Williams is a lights-out reliever for the Milwaukee Brewers and a huge piece of the puzzle that could lead to a World Series this year. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like he'll be a part of postseason proceedings due to a self-inflicted wound.
Yes, in the throes of celebrating after the team clinched the NL Central on Sunday, Williams punched a wall and fractured his right hand. Yes, he broke his pitching hand by punching a wall in celebration. Like you do.
He will need surgery and is likely out for the season.
Williams clearly never had a personal Crash Davis looking out for him. Devin, Rule No. 1: When you punch something, never use your pitching hand.
Williams is the reigning NL Rookie of the Year and has been excellent this season. He's 8-2 with a 2.50 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and 87 strikeouts against 28 walks in 54 inning pitched. He'll be a huge loss for the Brewers in the playoffs.