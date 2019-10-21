Brett Maher Is the NFL's Greatest Long Distance Kicker By Stephen Douglas | Oct 20 2019 Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Brett Maher nailed a 63-yard field goal at the end of the first half of Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys - Philadelphia Eagles game. Maher might be the best long-distance kicker in NFL history. No one else has done what he's done.

MAHER IS GOOD FROM 63 YARDS! #DallasCowboys



Just last week Maher kicked a 62-yarder against the Jets. It was the second 62-yard field goal of his career and the first time in NFL history that the same person had ever kicked two 60+ yard field goals in a career. Now he's got three.

With two 62-yarders and a 63-yarder, he co-owns both the second and third-longest field goals in NFL history. The only person ahead of him is Matt Prater who made one from 64-yards. According to an NBC graphic, Maher's field goal tonight would have been good from 66. It seems like it's only a matter of time.