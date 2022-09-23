Roundup: Brett Favre Scandal Deepens; 'Fat Leonard' Captured in Venezuela; Pistons Trade For Bojan Bogdanovic
Justin Fields plays decent defense ... Heat rising around Brett Favre as scandal deepens ... Good luck getting any light on the dark money ... "Confess, Fletch" getting positive reviews ... Detroit Pistons making moves ... "Fat Leonard" caught in Venezuela ... Alex Jones says he's done being sorry during second defamation trial ... At least 17 killed in anti-government protests in Iran ... Stocks were down Thursday ... Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn reunite for Apple TV+ series ... "Reservation Dogs" renewed by FX for Season 3 ... Sean Payton interested in NFL return in 2023 ... Ime Udoka facing season-long suspension ... Kawhi Leonard fully cleared for training camp ... NCAA puts LSU football on probation ...
John Wall is still here, and holding nothing back [The Players' Tribune]
Mid-life crises are a real thing [NYT]
Why does Adam Sandler's Click make men cry? [Gawker]
College football Week 4 best bets [CBS Sports]
Saraya is AEW's best chance to fix its women's division [Defector]
The insider-to-sportsbook buzz really fizzled [The Big Lead]
Trombone Champ is sweeping the nation.
A fascinating film from Giannis.
Sean Evans reveals Hot Ones Season 19 sauce lineup.
Dire Straits -- "Walk of Life"