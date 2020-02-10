Brett Favre Getting Drafted Is Possibly The Most "1991" Photo of All Time
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Here’s Brett Favre being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 1991. This photo is a cornucopia of everything “1991.” The bar hat snapback, the dockers t-shirt tucked into cut off jorts. That was basically my uniform at age seven. We definitely had that cordless phone.
[HT @BryanAGraham]
