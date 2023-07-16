This is the Defining and Most Embarrassing Play of the New York Mets Horrible Season
This play sums up the Mets season pretty well.
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets, 5-1, on Saturday at Citi Field. New York wasted a solid outing from Kodai Senga, who gave up just four hits and one run in six innings against one of the best teams in baseball. It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Mets, who are currently 19.5 games out of first place in the NL East.
Under normal circumstances, this would just be another pedestrian loss in a very, very disappointing season for the Mets who have the highest payroll in baseball. However, this game came with a particularly hilarious lowlight as 23-year old third baseman Brett Baty failed to catch a fly ball in the 8th inning and had it bounce off his face when he dove for it.
Joe Davis dubbed it, "The 2023 Mets in one play," and boy was he right.
Keep in mind, the Mets were already trailing when this happened and they never scored another run anyway, so this had nothing to do with the ultimate result, just the final score. Still, this is a rough one. Baty also went 0-for-3 at the plate, striking out all three times. A basic nightmare game that would have been forgotten admidst a horrid Mets season, but this play is such an unbelievable blooper that it will likely live on whenever anyone looks back at the 2023 Mets season.