Absolute Scenes As Brentford Plays Match 75 Years in the Making
The English Premier League just kicked off its 2021-22 season at an unfamiliar venue with Brentford hosting Arsenal. Some 17,250 supporters packed into the West London's Brentford Community Stadium and gave a full-throated embrace to their club, which is making its first appearance in England's top league in 75 years. It felt well worth the wait as the teams made their way onto the pitch Friday evening.
Sergi Canós got the Bees on the board in the 22th minute with a historic goal.
Win, lose or draw it's a magical night for a long-suffering fanbase. And perhaps the beginning of a very compelling Cinderella story as early returns suggest this David is capable of playing with the big boys.