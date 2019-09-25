Brent Musburger Wants You To Manscape By Stephen Douglas | Sep 25 2019 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brent Musburger hosts a sports gambling radio show called My Guys in the Desert on Sirius XM and VSiN. One of the VSiN advertisers is a product called "Manscaped" and Musburger does the ad reads, specifically the one before the latest episode of A Numbers Game. Musburger reads it like he's back on ABC telling you to keep it locked here to see Katherine Webb's celebrity diving debut after the completion of Alabama - Notre Dame.

Oh my God the ad read @brentmusburger does to start this radio segment is unreal. In tears. https://t.co/emTvy1rokU — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) September 25, 2019

It sounds like a fake ad from a Baseketball sequel where Brent Musburger plays himself. This is by far the most embarrassing thing anyone has ever had to do for money because of gambling. He says "cojones" three times in that ad. Not to mention "ball deodorant."

It is incredible that, as popular and ingrained in our daily routines as podcasts are, you have people like Brent Musburger reminding you to shave your testicles and Bill Simmons talking about the underwear you'll use to keep them warm. When will podcast listeners be subjected to annoying car and cell phone commercials?

Apparently, Musburger has been reading ads for this company for months. Did we miss this or block it from our memories for self-preservation?