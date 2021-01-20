Brendan Lemieux Is the Toughest Man Alive
By Kyle Koster | Jan 20, 2021, 8:10 AM EST
Brendan Lemieux recorded two blocked shots in the New York Rangers' 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. They came within a precious few seconds of each other, which is not ideal. For his efforts he was awarded the Lexus Amazing Moment of the Game, and if you can't lay it all on the line, risking life and limb for a luxury vehicle, then when can you lay it all on the line? Just ask any suburban dad in the throes of a midlife crisis.
In this moment, Lemieux transcended human form and became Pure Hockey Player, comprised of bits and pieces of every badass dude who ever put on a pair of skates. He gritted his teeth and bore the pain with steely resolve and knowledge that lazy people at home were making the "that's gotta hurt" face that was so popular in 1980s sitcoms.
We can all agree that a player from any other sport — baseball, basketball, football, any of it — simply couldn't do this because, well, they aren't asked to.