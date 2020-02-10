Brazilian Soccer Player Urinates Down Shorts, On Field, Before Game
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
When you gotta go, you gotta go. Douglas dos Santos is a mid-fielder for Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense in Brazil. Grêmio met Fluminense in a Copa do Brasil Quarter-final on Wednesday night. Before the game, Douglas had to go to the bathroom, but the game was about to start. So his teammates gathered around him while he pissed down his own leg while he pretended to tie his shoes. [Reddit, New vid via @corkgaines]