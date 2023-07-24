Brazil Scored an Unbelievably Gorgeous Goal in the World Cup
By Kyle Koster
Brazil delivered a statement in its FIFA Women's World Cup opener against Panama with a 4-0 victory that should serve as a reminder that they have the skill and style necessary to win the whole thing. Their usual gorgeous brand of ball was on display for 90 minutes but nothing was more aesthetically pleasing than the third goal, which came after an expertly executed sequence of creative play.
Bia Zaneratto was eventually tasked with finding the back of the net and did not disappoint.
There's a lot of soccer left to play before this tournament is over but this sets a pretty high standard for future goals to match. If someone did this to you in FIFA, you'd give serious consideration to either rage-quitting or throwing up your hands in earnest respect.