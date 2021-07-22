Shirtless Guy Involved in Vicious Brawl at White Sox Game
Another day, another crazy brawl between baseball fans. This time, it happened Tuesday night in the left field bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Field, as a seemingly endless parade of combatants took on a shirtless guy.
Check this out:
The White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 9-5 Tuesday night, so I'm not sure what everyone was so mad about. I'll say this, the shirtless guy has a granite chin. He took a ton of clean shots and kept coming back for more. I mean look, he needs to work on his balance, keep his hands up and invest in a belt, but with a little training he might have something.
This isn't the first brawl at a White Sox game this season. Back in May two women got into a serious fight in the same area of the stadium. It was one of dozens of brawls that have broken out at MLB games this season.