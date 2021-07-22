The Big Lead
Shirtless Guy Involved in Vicious Brawl at White Sox Game

Ryan Phillips
Shirtless man involved in a brawl at Guaranteed Rate Field
Shirtless man involved in a brawl at Guaranteed Rate Field
Another day, another crazy brawl between baseball fans. This time, it happened Tuesday night in the left field bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Field, as a seemingly endless parade of combatants took on a shirtless guy.

Check this out:

The White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 9-5 Tuesday night, so I'm not sure what everyone was so mad about. I'll say this, the shirtless guy has a granite chin. He took a ton of clean shots and kept coming back for more. I mean look, he needs to work on his balance, keep his hands up and invest in a belt, but with a little training he might have something.

This isn't the first brawl at a White Sox game this season. Back in May two women got into a serious fight in the same area of the stadium. It was one of dozens of brawls that have broken out at MLB games this season.

