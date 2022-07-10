Braves Fan Dives After Ball, Smashes Into Seats Face First
Catching a ball at a major league game is a rush unparalleled by any in-arena experience a fan can have. The potential of taking home a round, piece of cork and rubber-wrapped in rawhide drives men to do crazy things. On Saturday, one Atlanta Braves fan won his battle for a ball but ate the unforgiving plastic of a stadium seat for his trouble
Check this out:
Something tells me that's going to hurt on Sunday. That was basically that Derek Jeter face-first play minus the millions of dollars and worldwide admiration.
In the end, this fan wound up with the ball and a bit of notoriety. On the downside, he may be slightly concussed and should probably visit his dentist.