Braves Bat Boy Avoids Disaster Running Behind Home Plate During Pitch
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Atlanta Braves bat boy decided, for some brilliant reason, to run across the backstop during live play Saturday night. He’s lucky Ervin Santana’s delivery was accurate.
In GIF form he runs across the backstop for all eternity in an infinite, existential loop. Or like an old Hanna-Barbera cartoon, if you prefer.
