Hot Mic Broadcasts Umpire Complimenting Adam Duvall's Hair to Entire Stadium
By Stephen Douglas
Umpires have had a very rough season on just about every playing level this year. Bad calls, unruly parents, and more bad calls have dominated baseball coverage this Spring so it's nice to be able to highlight someone having a pleasant interaction with an umpire every now and again. Like this one from yesterday's Atlanta Braves - Arizona Diamondbacks game.
That's homeplate umpire Alex Tosi complimenting Braves right field Adam Duvall as he walked to the plate to lead off the second inning. Tosi, over a hot mic, can be heard saying, "you're having a good hair day."
More umpires should strive for the viral video from their outings be of this variety.